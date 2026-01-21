Edathanattukara: At the house of Kappungal Abdullah, a retired teacher from Kottappally, every dawn begins with the chirping of birds.

A decorative lamp installed in the sit-out of the house has been transformed into a nesting space for birds. Of the lamp’s five petal-like extensions, two have been turned into nests. Birds began nesting there about two months ago. Though the movement of people initially frightened them away, two birds persisted and continued building their nests.

The family, for its part, has also chosen to accommodate the birds rather than drive them away. They even avoid sitting on that side of the sit-out to prevent disturbance. Concerned for the birds’ safety, they stopped switching on the lamp, fearing the birds might suffer an electric shock. Gradually, the family began to relish the gentle chirping that now greets them each morning.

It was only when two tiny heads bobbed out of the nest that the family realised new guests had arrived. They refrained from touching the nest. Last year, too, birds had built a nest on another petal-like extension of the same lamp. However, when the family examined it, the birds fled and never returned. This time, the nest was left undisturbed, perhaps convincing the birds that the spot was safe and prompting them to return.