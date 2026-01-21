Kochi: Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany has approached the Kerala High Court seeking urgent police action to remove alleged trespassers from St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica at Broadway in Ernakulam, claiming that religious activities are being obstructed and parishioners denied access to the church.

The petitioner is the Vicar of the Major Archbishop of the Ernakulam–Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. He has alleged that a group led by certain parishioners unlawfully entered and occupied the Basilica on December 10, 2025, preventing priests and devotees from freely accessing the premises and conducting religious services.

According to the petition, the dispute arose from the implementation of the uniform mode of celebration of Holy Qurbana decided by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church. While the Synod introduced temporary relaxations for the Ernakulam–Angamaly Archdiocese to maintain ecclesiastical peace, a section opposing the arrangement allegedly began protesting by forcibly occupying the Basilica.

The petitioner has claimed that the group locked the church from inside, restricted the entry of parishioners, remained inside the premises continuously and damaged church property, including CCTV cameras.

It is further stated that despite multiple complaints submitted to the Station House Officer, the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, no effective action was taken. Police officials reportedly said they could act only on directions from the District Collector or the court, even though the alleged offence was continuing.

The petition invokes Section 38(1) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011, which obligates police officers to prevent and stop cognisable offences in progress. The petitioner has argued that police inaction amounts to a violation of statutory duties as well as constitutional rights under Articles 25 and 26, which guarantee freedom of religion and the right to manage religious affairs.

The plea also refers to an earlier writ petition filed by the Basilica Administrator seeking police protection, which was later dismissed as not pressed, clarifying that there was no adjudication on merits. The petitioner has sought a writ of mandamus directing police authorities to immediately remove the alleged trespassers and restore normal functioning of the Basilica.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)