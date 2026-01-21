Thodupuzha: The Malankara Reservoir and its surroundings, long prized as a popular film shooting location, are facing a growing waste crisis. The scenic stretch in Idukki, known for its green hills and abundant water resources that attract tourists, is now littered with garbage left behind after film shoots.

Waste from shoots conducted over the past few months has accumulated across the area, which has served as a backdrop for hundreds of films in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and other languages. Residents say the unchecked dumping is rapidly degrading the landscape.

The Malankara Reservoir, part of the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project (MVIP), is a major source of drinking water for lakhs of people in the Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha regions. However, tonnes of shooting-related waste, including asbestos sheets, cement debris, thermocol, gypsum, plastic and iron, have been dumped along its banks. There are also complaints that some of the waste was earlier set on fire.

Locals fear that debris still lying near the reservoir could be washed into the water body, posing a serious threat to drinking water schemes.

Kudayathoor Panchayat president Pushpa Vijayan said the local body’s ability to intervene is limited as the land does not come directly under panchayat ownership. However, she said instructions have been issued to MVIP authorities seeking the immediate removal of the waste.

Social activist Shashi B Mattam said the crisis highlights the lack of strict agreements with clear conditions when land is handed over for film shoots. Residents have demanded coordinated action by various government departments, including the enforcement of proper waste management norms.

Warning of strong protests, locals said authorities must urgently clear the garbage heaps and take steps to protect the reservoir and its catchment areas from further damage.