Kozhikode: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai on Wednesday expressed regret over his controversial remarks on the reported unity between the SNDP Yogam and the Nair Service Society (NSS).

Speaking at a public meeting at Panakkad on Tuesday night, Koodathai had criticised the NSS and SNDP, stating that it was inappropriate to project Nair–Ezhava unity if it was driven by hatred towards Muslims. He had also questioned the sincerity of such unity, saying that leaders who speak of unity should demonstrate it through their personal and social practices.

In his speech, Koodathai had cited an example involving inter-caste marriage, asking whether SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan would set an example by marrying his son to the daughter of NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair. He argued that caste-based discrimination still existed in matters of marriage and family relations, and that it was contradictory for groups that upheld such divisions to unite for political gain. He had further stated that unity should transcend casteist thinking.

The remarks triggered a controversy and drew widespread criticism from various quarters.

Responding to the backlash, Koodathai on Wednesday issued a statement expressing regret and apologising to the leaders and members of both the Nair and Ezhava communities.

“I am not against the unity of the NSS and SNDP. It is their freedom to unite, and such unity can be beneficial to society. We should encourage positive unity between communities,” he said. However, he clarified that his concern was about unity being projected in the name of hatred towards another religion, which he said could lead to communal division.

Admitting that his reference to inter-community marriage was inappropriate, Koodathai said, “The example I cited during my speech was wrong. It was not the right way to express my point. I apologise to the leaders and members of the communities and withdraw that statement.”

At the same time, he maintained that he stood by his broader argument that hatred towards any religion should not become the basis for unity between communities.