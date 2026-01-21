Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen eight immovable properties valued at approximately ₹1.3 crore belonging to Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala Gold Theft case, in connection with the money laundering probe initiated by the agency.

The asset freeze follows massive raids conducted by ED on Tuesday at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. During the operation, the central agency also seized a 100-gram gold bar from the premises of Smart Creations in Chennai.

The frozen properties of Unnikrishnan Potty were attached under Section 17(1A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to prevent the dissipation of proceeds of crime.

The search operations, coordinated by the ED's Kochi Zonal Office, yielded a large volume of incriminating documents and digital evidence. Investigators recovered falsified 'mahazars' and files prepared by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials that allegedly facilitated the gold theft. The seizure also included critical financial documents, such as invoices, payment records, and “warranty certificates” from private jewellers, relating to the chemical extraction and replating processes, alongside official orders and recommendations issued between 2019 and 2024 that authorised the movement of temple assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED initiated its money laundering probe (ECIR) based on FIRs registered by the Kerala Crime Branch, which had earlier uncovered the method used to siphon off temple wealth. The probe revealed that sacred gold-clad artefacts, including components of the Dwarapalaka idol, peedams (pedestals), and Sanctum Sanctorum door panels, were deliberately mislabelled as “copper plates” in official records.

This misrepresentation allowed the accused to unauthorisedly remove these items from the temple premises between 2019 and 2025. The artefacts were then transported to private facilities like Smart Creations and Roddam Jewellers in Chennai and Karnataka, where gold was extracted chemically under the guise of repair work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the gold theft, the ED's investigation has brought to light systemic financial irregularities at the hill shrine. The agency is now scrutinising “suspicious financial transactions” and the “unexplained accumulation of assets" by certain officials. The probe has widened to cover misappropriation related to temple offerings and rituals, including the diversion of funds and quality-related losses, said an ED statement.

The search operations on Tuesday covered the residences of key figures including former TDB officials and high-ranking temple functionaries such as Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, A Padmakumar, Murari Babu, and N Vasu. Simultaneously, raids were conducted at Smart Creations office in Chennai and Roddam Jewellers in Karnataka’s Bellary.