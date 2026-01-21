Kothamangalam: A total of 118 people have lost their lives following stray dog bites across Kerala over the past 10 years. Kollam district recorded the highest number of deaths at 21, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (16) and Palakkad (13), according to official data.

The death toll in other districts since 2016 is as follows: Alappuzha – 12, Thrissur – 11, Ernakulam and Kozhikode – nine each, Pathanamthitta and Kannur – seven each, Malappuram – four, Idukki and Wayanad – three each, Kottayam – two, and Kasaragod – one.

The victims ranged in age from a 15-month-old infant to a 90-year-old woman. Of those who died, 12 were under 10 years of age, nine were between 10 and 20 years, six between 20 and 30 years, 17 between 30 and 40 years, 24 between 40 and 50 years, 27 between 50 and 60 years, 15 between 60 and 70 years, four between 70 and 80 years, and three were above 80 years.

The age of one victim from Idukki could not be confirmed by the authorities.

The details were obtained by Sijumon Francis, General Secretary of the Farmers’ Awareness Revival Movement (FARM), through a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.