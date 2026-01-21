Wayanad: Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old woman for stabbing her boyfriend's mother at a textile shop near Vythiri in Wayanad. The accused, Theertha, a native of Vythiri, allegedly attacked Nushra (45) of Pozhuthana, around 1.30 pm, while the latter was at work as a saleswoman at Yes Bharath Textiles.

According to the police, the girl first approached Nushra seeking to speak with her. As the shop was busy, the woman asked her to wait. A short while later, the girl returned and suddenly stabbed her on the face with a knife. The injured woman collapsed as other staff rushed to her aid. Nushra was shifted to a hospital for treatment. CCTV visuals of the incident later circulated on social media.

Police said Theertha was taken into custody from the shop. Speaking to the media while being taken to the hospital, Nushra said she was unaware of the reason behind the attack. "She is my son's girlfriend. I was attending to a customer when she stabbed me. This was the first time I met her," she said.

However, the accused told the police that Nushra had opposed her marriage to her son, allegedly citing religious differences, and claimed she had been harassed over phone calls. Police said the attack appeared to be an emotional outburst rather than a premeditated act and that the girl may require counselling.

A case has been registered under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon, which carries a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment or a fine of up to ₹20,000.

Considering her age and mental condition, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kalpetta allowed the girl to go with her parents for the day. Police said she has been directed to appear at the station on Thursday, after which further legal procedures will be completed.