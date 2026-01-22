Thiruvananthapuram: Two 15-year-old boys drowned while bathing in the Vamanapuram river near Kadakkavoor on Thursday evening. The deceased have been identified as Nikhil Binu, son of Binu, and Gokul, son of Raveendran, both natives of Kudavoorkonam.

According to the Kadakkavoor police, the incident occurred after 5 pm. The boys had gone to watch the Peranam temple Kavadi Maholsavam and later, along with two other friends, proceeded to the nearby river to take a bath.

While bathing, Nikhil and Gokul began drowning, while the other two boys managed to reach the shore safely. They shouted for help following which local residents rushed to the spot, an officer at the Kadakkavoor police station said. They quickly alerted the fire and rescue officers.

Fire force personnel retrieved the boys from the river and rushed them to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, both boys lost their lives by the time they were taken to the hospital.

The bodies have been kept at the Medical College mortuary, and funeral arrangements will be decided later.