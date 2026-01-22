Thiruvananthapuram: The Kitex Group-backed Twenty20 party has formally joined the BJP-led NDA ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The party had earlier positioned itself as a challenger to Kerala’s established political fronts as a corporate-backed entity.

The announcement was made by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar in the presence of Twenty20’s president and coordinator, Sabu M Jacob, at a press conference here on Thursday. The party will officially become a part of the NDA in a meeting held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a happy day for us. Twenty20 will be officially inducted into the NDA in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Since 2016, Twenty20 has focused on development. We are proud of Sabu M Jacob’s business acumen. He was driven out of the state to Telangana, where thousands of jobs were created. Every Malayali wants him to stay here and continue generating jobs in Kerala,” BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Meanwhile, Sabu M Jacob said he entered politics not as a politician but as a businessman seeking change. “I entered public life hoping to challenge the corruption that has prevailed under both LDF and UDF rule. Over the past 14 years, we have implemented several initiatives. Unlike the LDF government, which has pushed inflation sharply higher, we have focused on food security,” he said.

Referring to the recent local body elections, Jacob said the LDF and UDF, comprising 25 parties, had come together to defeat Twenty20 in the areas it contested. “That itself reflects our place in people’s hearts. It may be the first time the LDF and UDF did not contest under their own symbols. Though we lost two panchayats, we retained two and gained two. This prompted us to rethink our political course, which is why we decided to join the NDA, a front focused on development,” he said.

He added that Twenty20 remained committed to job creation and to ensuring that Kerala’s youth could find opportunities within the state.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Twenty20 contested eight seats in Ernakulam district and secured a vote share of 15.3%. Despite setbacks in the 2025 local body elections, the party retained an average vote share of about 12% across 880 seats and held on to power in four panchayats—Kizhakkambalam, Aikkaranadu, Thiruvaniyoor and Poothrikka. For over a decade, politics in Kunnathunad and Kizhakkambalam has been marked by intense rivalry between Twenty20 workers and cadres of the CPM and the Congress. In the recent local body polls, LDF and UDF workers largely acted in tandem to defeat Twenty20 candidates.