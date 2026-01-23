New Delhi: When Yashaswini, the celebrated motorcycle display team of the CRPF Women Battalion, rides past Kartavya Path on Republic Day, it will mark a moment of immense pride for Kerala.

Among the 213-member contingent are nine women officers from the State: M K Jincy, C Meenambika, Aparna Devadas and N Sandhya (all from Palakkad); T S Arya (Thiruvananthapuram); C P Aswathy (Kozhikode); B Sharanya and Anju Sajeev (both from Kollam); and R Vineetha (Alappuzha).

Led by Assistant Commandant Seema Nath, the team will present 15 motorcycle formations. From the spectacular ‘Nine Bike’ formation, in which nine motorcycles carry 35 riders, to formations such as Arrowhead, Beam Roll, Lakshya, Vayu and All-Rounder Defence, the Malayali officers will participate in the prestigious show as five riders and four co-riders.

“This is the second time a team with Malayali representation has been selected for the Republic Day parade. Training begins at 5 am in freezing conditions. We wake up at 2.45 am and leave for practice by 4 am after completing our preparations,” said M K Jincy, a member of the team.

All of them are part of the CRPF’s Nagpur-based 213 Mahila Battalion.