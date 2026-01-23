The Valapattanam police on Friday arrested a Tirunelveli native for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kattampally, Kannur. The accused, Paramasivam (30), has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, the girl was visiting a neighbour when the accused allegedly assaulted her in the absence of others. The child managed to escape and informed nearby residents.

Local residents caught hold of the accused and alerted the police. Officials from the Valappatanam station reached the spot and took him into custody. Police said the accused turned violent and damaged the window of the police vehicle. He also allegedly vandalised the doctor's cabin while being taken for a medical examination.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the accused is a repeat offender.