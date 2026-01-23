Key events in Kerala today: Free gynecology treatment camp, solar energy expo mark Jan 23
Thiruvananthapuram
- Putharikandam Ground: Prime Minister's visit, flagging off of 4 trains, and laying of foundation stones for various projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 10 am
- Kazhakkoottam Kinfra Park: Inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Microbiome by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 5 pm
- Papanamcode CSIR-NIIST: Signing of the Technology Transfer agreement. 2 pm
- Vellayambalam Vismaya Max: Release of the Ritwik Ghatak commemorative volume. 5.30 pm
- Joint Council Office: V G Manamohan commemoration. 3.30 pm
- PMG Students' Centre: Save RSP workers' convention. 2.30 pm
- Swathi Thirunal College of Music: Swathi Music Festival. 9.30 am
Kollam
- Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Life An Insight' art exhibition, 11 am.
Kottayam
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, DC Kizhakkemuri Idam, Kottayam: Care and Canvas Exhibition – 10 am.
- Baselius College Seminar Hall: Inauguration of the memorial conference for Prof C J Mannummood by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA. Release of the complete poems of Prof C J Mannummood, and presentation of the Gurusreshta Award – 4.30 pm.
- Thottakkad St. Thomas High School Auditorium: Inauguration of the school's 88th anniversary and farewell meeting by District Panchayat President Joshi Philip – 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Kalamassery NUALS Seminar Complex: Kerala Insolvency Professionals Forum IBC Seminar - 9 am
- Hotel Hyatt Bolgatty: Conference of the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) – Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal - 10:00 am
- SH College, Dr Manmohan Hall: Chavara Media Award presentation to journalist Barkha Dutt – 10 am
- Kakkanad, Chittilappilly Square: Annual summit of Vijayibhava, the leading entrepreneurs' collective – 1 pm
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' exhibition – 11 am
- Kaloor Manappatti Parambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Mohiniyattam by Parvathy Jayaram, presented by Edappally Nrittaswadaka Sadas (Dance Lovers' Forum) – 6.30 pm
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Postal Department's stamp exhibition. Release of the 'Vande Mataram' special cover at 10:00 am. Concluding ceremony inaugurated by KMRL MD Loknath Behera, followed by award distribution – 3 pm
- Angamaly Adlux Convention Centre: Solar Energy Expo Seminars – 11.30 am
- At Durbar Hall Ground: As part of the temple festival, a visual performance of Nadanpattu (folk songs) by Cochin Pandavas – 8 pm.
- At Northern Entrance: Mohiniyattam by Sandra Pisharody – 6 pm; Classical music concert by Krithi Vittal and party, Chennai – 8 pm.
- Kacheripady RSP District Committee Office: T.K. Divakaran–Baby John commemorative meeting - 10 am.
- Kaloor International Stadium: 'Vanitha Utsav' – a shopping carnival organised by 'Vanitha' magazine. Inauguration by Collector G. Priyanka - 6 pm.
Kozhikode
- Caspian Courtyard: Exhibition and Sale Fair organised by the District Industries Centre, 10 am
- Malabar Christian College, Dr Hermann Gundert Hall: Seminar jointly organised by the MGS History Foundation and the PG & Research Department of History, 10 am.
- Thali Padmashree Auditorium: All Kerala Management Schools Association's Children's Art Meet (Balakala Sangamam), "Sparkle 2026," 10 am.
- Westhill Royal Building: Netaji Commemoration Conference by the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural Forum, inaugurated by Dr T M Raveendran, 10 am.
- Sree Narayana Centenary Hall: KPSTA State Conference, Delegates' meet inaugurated by Ramesh Chennithala MLA, 10 am, Trade Union Friendly Meet with Mullappally Ramachandran, 11.30, Farewell meeting inaugurated by K Muraleedharan, 2 am.
- Calicut Hospital Nursing Home: Free gynaecology treatment camp at 10 am.
- Pantheerankavu Oxford School: Conclave on new entrepreneurial ideas 10 am.
- Mithai Theruvu, Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Republic Special Khadi Rebate Sale 10 am.
- Gandhi Griham: Gandhi Darshan Arts Festival (Kalotsavam) 10 am.
- Gujarati Street, Aathma Art Gallery: "Dear Vincent" exhibition by Aathma Art Gallery and Aathma Global Art Movement 10:30.
- Kozhikode Beach: Kerala Literature Festival 11:00.
- Malabar Christian College: Indian Poetry Festival (Bharatiya Kavyotsavam) organised by Bhasha Samanvayavedi and Punjab National Bank, inaugurated by poet Dr Bhagwati Prasad Nidariya 1.15 pm.
- Collectorate: Distribution of financial aid under the State Bank of India's CSR project by Collector Snehil Kumar Singh and SBI Deputy General Manager Y. Upendra Kumar, 2:30 pm.
- Providence Girls' HSS: Malayala Manorama-Meralda Hortus Art Evening (Kala Sandhya), inaugurated by District Panchayat President Milly Mohan and actor Vinod Kovoor, 4 pm, Felicitation for school arts festival winners, Cultural programs 4:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Reception for Kala League activists elected to local self-government bodies, organised by the Kala League District Committee, inaugurated by Muslim League State Vice President Ummar Pandikashala, 4 pm.
- Nainam Valappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Fives Football Tournament organised by Tristar Kothi 4:30.
- MSS Auditorium: Observance of P.A. Seithu Mohammed's death anniversary by the MSS Kerala State Committee, inaugurated by Prof P J Vincent, Memorial lecture by M N Karassery 4 pm.
- Westhill Little Daffodils School: Annual Day "Spectrum 2026," inaugurated by Archaeologist K.K. Muhammed 4 pm.
- Gurukulam Art Gallery: Commemoration of painter N.N. Mohandas 6 pm.
- Feroke K Hills Auditorium: Farookhabad 90, "Ye Dosti" – Rafi, Kishore Musical Night 6 pm.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: The play "Anuraga Kadavil" presented by Chennai's Team Arts 6.30 pm.
