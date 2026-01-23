Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Kottayam

Ernakulam

Kozhikode

Caspian Courtyard: Exhibition and Sale Fair organised by the District Industries Centre, 10 am

Malabar Christian College, Dr Hermann Gundert Hall: Seminar jointly organised by the MGS History Foundation and the PG & Research Department of History, 10 am.

Thali Padmashree Auditorium: All Kerala Management Schools Association's Children's Art Meet (Balakala Sangamam), "Sparkle 2026," 10 am.

Westhill Royal Building: Netaji Commemoration Conference by the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural Forum, inaugurated by Dr T M Raveendran, 10 am.

Sree Narayana Centenary Hall: KPSTA State Conference, Delegates' meet inaugurated by Ramesh Chennithala MLA, 10 am, Trade Union Friendly Meet with Mullappally Ramachandran, 11.30, Farewell meeting inaugurated by K Muraleedharan, 2 am.

Calicut Hospital Nursing Home: Free gynaecology treatment camp at 10 am.

Pantheerankavu Oxford School: Conclave on new entrepreneurial ideas 10 am.

Mithai Theruvu, Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Republic Special Khadi Rebate Sale 10 am.

Gandhi Griham: Gandhi Darshan Arts Festival (Kalotsavam) 10 am.

Gujarati Street, Aathma Art Gallery: "Dear Vincent" exhibition by Aathma Art Gallery and Aathma Global Art Movement 10:30.

Kozhikode Beach: Kerala Literature Festival 11:00.

Malabar Christian College: Indian Poetry Festival (Bharatiya Kavyotsavam) organised by Bhasha Samanvayavedi and Punjab National Bank, inaugurated by poet Dr Bhagwati Prasad Nidariya 1.15 pm.

Collectorate: Distribution of financial aid under the State Bank of India's CSR project by Collector Snehil Kumar Singh and SBI Deputy General Manager Y. Upendra Kumar, 2:30 pm.

Providence Girls' HSS: Malayala Manorama-Meralda Hortus Art Evening (Kala Sandhya), inaugurated by District Panchayat President Milly Mohan and actor Vinod Kovoor, 4 pm, Felicitation for school arts festival winners, Cultural programs 4:30 pm.

Town Hall: Reception for Kala League activists elected to local self-government bodies, organised by the Kala League District Committee, inaugurated by Muslim League State Vice President Ummar Pandikashala, 4 pm.

Nainam Valappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Fives Football Tournament organised by Tristar Kothi 4:30.

MSS Auditorium: Observance of P.A. Seithu Mohammed's death anniversary by the MSS Kerala State Committee, inaugurated by Prof P J Vincent, Memorial lecture by M N Karassery 4 pm.

Westhill Little Daffodils School: Annual Day "Spectrum 2026," inaugurated by Archaeologist K.K. Muhammed 4 pm.

Gurukulam Art Gallery: Commemoration of painter N.N. Mohandas 6 pm.

Feroke K Hills Auditorium: Farookhabad 90, "Ye Dosti" – Rafi, Kishore Musical Night 6 pm.

Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: The play "Anuraga Kadavil" presented by Chennai's Team Arts 6.30 pm.