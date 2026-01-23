Feroke: Five years after plans for a modern office complex were approved, Feroke Municipality is still waiting for construction to begin, as procedural delays and repeated revisions continue to stall the project. Although administrative approval for the modern four-storey building was granted at a cost of ₹5 crore, work has not started due to delays on the part of the consultancy.

Approval for the demolition of the existing Town Hall and Buds School to make way for the new complex was granted in 2020. The government-appointed consultancy prepared a detailed plan and submitted it to KIIFB, but it was returned. After addressing deficiencies in the estimate and structural design, the revised blueprint was submitted again, only to be sent back with further revision requests. The project continues to be delayed as authorities await resubmission of the plan by incorporating the required corrections. The proposed complex is designed to include offices and an auditorium spanning 5,000 square feet.

Construction can only begin once KIIFB grants financial approval for the final estimate. While CRZ clearance has already been obtained, approval from the fire safety authorities is still pending. The existing Town Hall, weakened over time, has remained closed, forcing the municipality to rely on private halls for public events.

The 40-year-old Town Hall is in a critical condition, with sagging beams and columns, cracked cement plaster and crumbling sections. Authorities decided to demolish the building and construct a new office complex after determining that repairs would not be feasible. However, procedural delays have prolonged the project.