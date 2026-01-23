Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off three new Amrit Bharat Express trains during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He will also kick-start the BJP’s election campaign in Kerala by addressing a public meeting at Putharikandam Maidan and formally welcoming Kitex-backed Twenty20 into the NDA fold. With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, the Prime Minister is expected to announce a slew of projects during his visit to the capital, including a proposed high-speed rail corridor as an alternative to the SilverLine project. He is also likely to refer to the Thiruvananthapuram Metro project.

At a function at Putharikandam Maidan at 10.30 am, the Prime Minister will flag off the Thiruvananthapuram–Tambaram, Thiruvananthapuram–Hyderabad and Nagercoil–Mangaluru Amrit Bharat trains, along with the Guruvayur–Thrissur passenger service. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub and other infrastructure projects worth ₹250 crore. The launch of loans and credit cards for one lakh beneficiaries under the PM Svanidhi scheme is also scheduled.

Later, Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Putharikandam Maidan, expected to be attended by around 25,000 people, including elected representatives and party workers. The BJP has decided to turn his journey from the airport to Putharikandam into a roadshow.

Traffic restrictions

In connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, traffic restrictions will be in force in Thiruvananthapuram city from 7 am to 2 pm.

Parking restrictions (both sides of the road):

Domestic Airport – Shanghumugham – All Saints – Chacka – Pettah – Pallimukku – Pattur – General Hospital – Aasan Square – Martyrs’ Column – VJT Hall – Main Gate – Statue – Pulimoodu – Ayurveda College – Overbridge – Mel Pazhavangadi – Power House Junction – Choorakattu Palayam

Shanghumugham – Domestic Airport – Valiyathura – Ponnara Palam – Kallumoodu – Ananthapuri Hospital – Enchakkal – Mitranandapuram – SP Fort – Sreekandeswaram Park – Thakaraparambu Flyover – Power House Junction

Chacka – Ananthapuri Hospital road

Traffic diversions:

Traffic will be diverted between 10 am and 11 am, and again from 12 noon to 1 pm

Vehicles from the Domestic Airport towards Shanghumugham should proceed via Valiyathura – Ponnara Palam – Kallumoodu

Vehicles from Vettucaud and Veli heading towards All Saints should use Madhavapuram – Venpalavattom

Vehicles from Kazhakkoottam towards the city via Chacka should take Venpalavattom – Kumarapuram – Pattom – Kowdiar

Vehicles from PMG towards Palayam should go via LMS – Public Library – Panchapura

Vehicles from Vellayambalam towards Palayam should use Vazhuthacaud – Women’s College – Thycaud

Vehicles from Thampanoor towards East Fort via the Overbridge should proceed through Choorakattu Palayam – Killippalam – Attakulangara

Vehicles from Attakulangara towards East Fort should use Killippalam or Enchakkal routes

KSRTC services:

KSRTC buses departing from East Fort will operate from Attakulangara

Parking for public meeting attendees at Putharikandam Maidan:

Large vehicles should be parked at Attukal Parking Ground, Homeo College Parking Ground, Chala School Ground, Poojappura Ground and Kowdiar Salvation Army School Ground

Small vehicles should be parked at Fort School Ground, Manjalikulam Ground, Attakulangara Government Central School Ground, Vellayambalam Water Authority Ground and Fort High School Ground

Travel advisory:

Passengers heading to the airport or railway station are advised to plan journeys in advance

Domestic Airport passengers should use Venpalavattom – Chacka Flyover – Enchakkal – Kallumoodu – Ponnara Palam – Valiyathura

International Terminal passengers should proceed via Venpalavattom – Chacka Flyover – Enchakkal – Kallumoodu – Ananthapuri Hospital service road

Traffic control helplines: 0471 2558731, 9497930055