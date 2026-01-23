Kozhikode: Morning walkers at Kozhikode Beach paused mid-stride when a familiar face caught their eye. The woman strolling along in a white shirt and black bermuda shorts looked very familiar. It took only a moment for some to realise who she was: Astronaut Sunita Williams!

Having arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday night, Sunita Williams went for a walk along the beach early on Thursday morning. But as curious onlookers began to gather, she cut her stroll short and returned to the hotel.

“Walking in space is extremely difficult. Training in the suit ahead of the mission itself was a major challenge. But even more important was preparing mentally for the journey," Williams said.

Williams pointed out that she had been working in the field for 27 years and had travelled to space three times. "In fact, I have spent far more time on Earth than in space," says Williams. "There is no guarantee that I will get another opportunity,” she added.

When her return journey from the space station was unexpectedly delayed, Sunita placed her trust in the people on Earth responsible for bringing her home. Listening patiently to everyone's views was crucial, she said. Extensive repair work had to be completed as well.

“Looking down at Earth, it's just one planet with no borders. It made me wonder why people rush around so much. We all share the same air, water and rain. And yet, it is ridiculous how we end up fighting with one another over trivial matters,” she added.

Q: Do women and transgender persons have equal opportunities in space research?

A: Historically, many jobs were designed with men in mind. But that needs to change. What matters is creating opportunities where everyone can work and contribute. Transgender persons, too, deserve equal opportunities. People from all sections must be included. If someone is capable and best suited for a role in a space mission, that person should get the opportunity.

Q: How do you view the entry of private companies into space travel?

A: The growing participation of the private sector in space travel is essential. Commercialisation encourages creative minds to come forward with new ideas. Technologies such as 3D printing, in particular, hold potential for future space missions.