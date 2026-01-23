Police on Friday arrested a man in connection with the death of his one-year-old son in Neyyattinkara. The accused, Shijil, confessed to the crime after multiple rounds of questioning. The deceased, Ehaan, was the son of Shijil and Krishnapriya, residents of Shijil Bhavan at Thavvavila in Kanjiramkulam.

Police said the cause of death was an injury Ehaan sustained to his lower abdomen. In his statement, Shijil said he struck the child on the lower abdomen with his elbow while the child was sitting on his lap.

The child allegedly collapsed on January 17, shortly after consuming a biscuit given to him by his father. Relatives later raised suspicion over the child’s death. Following the incident, police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the same day.

“The couple had ongoing marital issues and were living separately. Shijil rarely visited the child after his birth,” Balaramapuram Circle Inspector Shaijunath told Onmanorama.