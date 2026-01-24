Balussery: In a community-led effort to promote sports and fitness across generations, a people’s collective at Iyyad has developed a public playground, the Primal Sports Park, at a cost of ₹55 lakh.

The facility will be inaugurated by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan at a function to be held on Sunday, said Primal Trust chairman N Nalinakshan and secretary T P Abdul Manaaf.

Located near the Iyyad market, the trust purchased one acre and four cents of land to develop the public playground along with ancillary facilities. The park will cater to children and youth for sports and training, while also providing space for senior citizens to physical work out. Students from nearby schools will also benefit from the facility. Plans are also underway to set up an open gym on the premises.

As part of the inauguration, a sevens football tournament will be held from 4 PM onwards, said P K Radhakrishnan and Athul Purakkad. The inaugural function will be attended by Block Panchayat President Ismail Kurumboyil and Unnikulam Grama Panchayat President K K Abdulla, among others.

The absence of a public playground in the area had long posed difficulties in organising sports events, including the Keralolsavam. With support from the government, additional facilities can be developed at the park. The project has so far been funded through a collective of 180 people.