Kozhikode: As the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) enters the final stage of discussions on candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, the party’s Kozhikode district leadership is set to demand seats for two of its district committee leaders.

A delegation from the district committee will meet senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty at his residence in Vengara on Sunday to raise the demand. The committee is expected to urge the state leadership to field district general secretary T T Ismail and district president M A Razak in the elections.

TT Ismail, a senior leader from Kozhikode who represents the Mujahid faction within the party, is likely to be proposed as a candidate from the Perambra constituency. M A Razak may be considered for the Kunnamangalam constituency, subject to approval from the state leadership.

Razak Master began his political career as a member of the Kizhakoth Grama Panchayat from 1988 to 1995 and also served as its standing committee chairman. He later became vice president of the Koduvally Block Panchayat in 2000. He has served as the district general secretary of the IUML and as general secretary of the CH Centre at Calicut Medical College. In the 2016 Assembly elections, he contested from Koduvally but lost to Karat Razak by a margin of 573 votes.

While the Kozhikode district leadership prefers Kunnamangalam for Razak Master, the state leadership is also considering MSF leader P K Navas for the seat. Razak may alternatively be considered for Koduvally, where P K Firoz is also in the race.

Although T T Ismail has demanded the Perambra seat, party sources say the IUML is also actively considering C P Azees from the district for the constituency. Azees, who is a resident of Perambra constituency, has the support of Samastha Kerala Jammiyathul Ulama leadership.

Meanwhile, the state committee has almost finalised its decision to field Jayanthi Rajan and Suhara Mambad in the elections. The party is considering Jayanthi for the Azheekode constituency and its national vice president, K Sainul Abid, for the Koothuparamba constituency.