Foundation stone laying for the new administrative building of Vanchiyoor Chemical Examination Laboratory compound in Thiruvananthapuram; Creative Canvas painting exhibition in Kollam; Malayala Manorama Voyager Tour and Travel Expo in Kochi and so on are some of the events in Kerala on January 24, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Alumni meet organised by the AISF Law Academy Law College unit, 10.00 am Pulimoodu Kesari Hall: Eye examination camp

Reception for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor organised by the Confederation of Residents Associations, 11.00 am Statue Capital Tower: Sukumar Azhikode memorial programme organised by Shreshta Sahitya Vedi, 5.00 pm

Kollam

Public Library Sopanam Auditorium: Inauguration of the annual celebrations of Polayathodu Rosedale Primary School by Mayor AK Hafeez, 1.00 pm

Alumni family meet, 4.30 pm Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe: Creative Canvas painting exhibition, 11.00 am

Kochi

Bolgatty Palace: AquaMeet 2026. Ministers Saji Cherian and P Rajeev, 9.30 am

Malayala Manorama Voyager Tour and Travel Expo, 11.00 am Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor: Vanitha Utsav mega shopping fair, 11.00 am

State conference of the Kerala Resource Teachers Association, 4.00 pm Manappattiparambu, Kaloor: Great Bombay Circus, 1.00 pm, 3.00 pm and 7.00 pm

Feast of St Sebastian. Mass, procession and blessing, 5.30 pm Kottankavu Bhagavathi Temple, Chalikavattom: Makarabharani festival. Narayaneeyam recitation, 8.00 am; breakfast, 9.00 am; prasada oottu, 12.30 pm; offering appam to Ganapathi, 6.15 pm; kaikottikali, 6.45 pm; bhajans, 7.45 pm; ganasandhya, 9.00 pm

