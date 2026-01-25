A newborn was found abandoned near an eatery at Kuttoor in Thiruvalla on Sunday. The incident came to light around 5 am when the owner of the eatery, who lives nearby, heard the baby crying as he arrived to open the shop and alerted neighbours. "The baby was found wrapped in a cloth and placed on a slab in front of the eatery near a railway underpass," said former Kuttoor ward member Saramma K Varghese. 

According to Thiruvalla police, the baby is believed to be only a few days old and has been shifted to the Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital. "The baby appeared healthy and was crying. However, the infant has been shifted to the hospital for a detailed medical examination. We will register an FIR and launch a probe to trace the parents," a police officer told Onmanorama.

