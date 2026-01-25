Thiruvananthapuram: The grandmother of one-year-old Ehaan, who died in Neyyattinkara on Friday, has alleged that the child's mother, Krishnapriya, was harassed over money by her husband, Shijil and his family since their marriage. Speaking to the media, she said that Shijil had planned the child's murder with the help of his parents.

She further added that Shijil's parents were hostile towards Krishnapriya after learning about the pregnancy and that they pressured her to undergo an abortion, which she refused. According to the grandmother, Krishnapriya was mentally and physically harassed throughout her pregnancy.

She also alleged that the family frequently forced Krishnapriya to return to her parental home, citing financial reasons. "Shijil's father, mother and sister should be questioned, and their actions should be probed by the police," she said.

Meanwhile, police on Friday arrested Shijil in connection with Ehaan's death. The accused reportedly confessed to the crime after multiple rounds of questioning. Police said the cause of death was an injury to the child's lower abdomen. In his statement, Shijil allegedly said he struck the child with his elbow while the child was sitting on his lap.