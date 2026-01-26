Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran collapses after R-Day address in Kannur
Kannur: Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Kadannappalli Ramachandran collapsed and was taken to the hospital on Monday after delivering the 77th Republic Day address at the Collectorate Maidan in Kannur.
The Minister paused briefly after his speech before falling backwards, at which point police officers and others caught him. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance stationed at the venue. The cause of the uneasiness is yet to be confirmed.
