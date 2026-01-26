Key events in Kerala today: Republic Day celebrations, art exhibitions on Jan 26
Thiruvananthapuram
- Central Stadium: Republic Day Celebration, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, 9.00 am
- Gandhi Park: State Library Council's Republic Assembly, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, 5.00 pm
- Hotel Chaithram: Republic Day Celebration and Kalapremi Anniversary, Minister V Sivankutty, 5.00 pm
- Fort Kuthiramalika Palace: Jewish Gathering, 4.30 pm
- Thycad Railway Division Office: Republic Day Celebration, RPF Parade, 9.00 am
- Fine Arts College Gallery: Painting exhibition by Dr S S Santhosh Kumar, 10.00 am
- Vazhuthacaud Tagore Theatre: Musical night by Pushpavathy, 6.45 pm
- Thycad Bharat Bhavan: 18th Contact Short Film Festival, 5.00 pm
- Press Club: Dalit Federation State Leadership Conference, 3.00 pm
- Press Club: Freedom Fifty Cultural Organisation's Republic Day Celebration, 4.00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam Police Parade Ground: District-level Republic Day Celebration. National Flag Hoisting, Republic Day Message. Minister V N Vasavan – 9.00 am.
- CMS Higher Secondary School: 'Ormavasantham – Season 4', a drawing and cartoon competition for students, conducted jointly by the Chithrakala Parishath State Committee and the Press Club in memory of Thomas Antony, former Press Club Secretary and painter – 9.30 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery at DC Kizhakkemuri Idam: Care and Canvas Exhibition – 10.00 am.
- CMS College Campus: Inauguration of 'Vidyasouhrudam', the annual meet of the Alumni Association. By film cinematographer and director Venu – 5.30 pm.
- Vakathanam Mahatmaji Auditorium: Literary Festival (Aksharolsavam) and Felicitation for people's representatives. Inauguration by Taluk Library Council Secretary Jose Champakara – 5.00 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kakkanad Collectorate Parade Ground: District-level Republic Day celebration. Minister P Rajeev – 8.30 am
- Kacherippady Gandhi Bhavan: Republic Day celebration by the Gandhi Peace Foundation and the launch of the weekly discussion – 4.00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Republic Day Celebration – 9.00 am, Thiruvathira Festival – 6.00 pm
- Thevara SH College: An interaction with students by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, organised by the Young Communicators' Club, the youth wing of the Public Relations Council of India – 12.00 pm
- Maharajas College Campus: Alumni meet 'Orma 86/96' for students who graduated between 1986 and 1996 – 10.00 am
- Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: Flag-off of a classic-vintage vehicle drive organised by the Classic and Vintage Motor Club Kerala as part of Republic Day – 8.30 am
- Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium: Vanitha Utsav Mega Shopping Fair – 11.00 am
- Ernakulam G Auditorium: KpmS Ernakulam Union Annual Conference – 10.00 am
- Ernakulam Marine Drive Ground: Kerala Steel Tech Expo organised by the Kerala Steel Traders' Association – 11.00 am
- Vyttila, behind the Hub, Airforce Association Office: Republic Day celebration by the Ernakulam Airforce Association – 8.30 am
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1.00 pm, 3.00 pm, 7.00 pm
- Thammanam DD Retreat: Entrepreneurs Cricket League Trophy and Captains Revealing - 5:15 pm
Kozhikode
- Aspian Courtyard: Ufuq – Science and Technology Fest, organised under the leadership of SIO, 10.00 am
- Hotel Marina Residency: Family get-together organised by the Former Grasim Fibre Staff Association, 10.00 am
- Manakkadavu Leader K. Karunakaran Memorial Building: Commemoration of K P Kuttikrishnan, inauguration by DCC President K Praveen Kumar, 10.00 am
- Gujarati Street, Aatma Art Gallery: "Dear Vincent" exhibition by Aatma Art Gallery and Aatma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am
- Hotel Malabar Palace: Launch of Malabar Health and Wellness Initiative 'Aura Malabar', organised by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, inauguration by Minister P A Muhammed Riyas, 10.45 am
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers' Union Silver Jubilee Conference, inauguration by P K Kunhalikutty MLA, 3:00 pm
- Karaparamba Govt. HSS Open Stage: Calicut Press Club Family Fest, 3.00 pm
- Mananchira CSI Retreat Centre Hall: National Humanist Forum's Republic Day Seminar on "Global Dimensions of Racial Politics" – Prof A K Ramakrishnan, 4.00 pm
- Mankavu Hospital Premises: Reception for Councillor Manakkal Sasi, organised by Evening Friends, 5.30 pm
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum: Concluding ceremony of Lira i3 F C Film Festival by First Clap Film Society, 6.00 pm
- Malaparamba Christuraja LP School Ground: Malaparamba Sahrudaya Reading Club and Library Anniversary, 7.00 pm
