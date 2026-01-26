Kollam: Two youths died and two others were injured after bikes collided at Neduvathur in Kollam late Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Siddi Vinayak (20) of Mylom and Abhishek (27) of Ezhukone. The injured, Jeevan and Adarsh, are currently under treatment at a private hospital.

The accident occurred around 11.45 pm at Thamarassery near Neduvathur on the Kollam–Sengottai Highway. Police said the two motorcycles collided head-on, following which one of the vehicles caught fire.

All four were rushed to a hospital in Kottarakara, but Vinayak and Abhishek succumbed to their injuries. Kottarakara police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations.