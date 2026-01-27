Athletics legend Ben Johnson experienced the unique charm of Kerala's first integrated water-based urban transport system, the Kochi Water Metro, during his visit to Kochi on Tuesday.

Johnson, the former Olympic sprinter who rose to global prominence in the 100-metre event, arrived in Kochi as part of his visit to Kerala. Keen to explore one of the city's modern infrastructure initiatives, he chose to travel on the Kochi Water Metro.

He undertook a one-hour journey on the High Court Terminal–Fort Kochi route, taking in the scenic beauty of Kochi's backwaters. Expressing delight over the experience, Johnson described the journey as "absolutely amazing," and praised the smooth, comfortable, and seamless travel.

He also highlighted the vessel's stability and vibration-free movement, even while passing through narrow stretches such as Olapparap, calling it an impressive example of engineering and design.

Johnson arrived at the Water Metro terminal at 3.50 pm, where he wasreceived by Kochi Metro Rail Limited Managing Director, Loknath Behera. Johnson was briefed on the concept, technology, operations, and sustainability features of the Kochi Water Metro, highlighting its role in transforming urban mobility while preserving the city's fragile backwater ecosystem.

As a special gesture, Behera presented Ben Johnson with a copy of "Vanchi to Metro", a book that chronicles the evolution of Kochi's transport journey from traditional watercraft to modern metro connectivity, offering a glimpse into the city's rich mobility heritage.

Following the interaction, Johnson travelled along the Fort Kochi and Mattancherry routes, enjoying panoramic views of the backwaters and Kochi's iconic heritage landmarks. He expressed admiration for the city's distinctive blend of history, natural beauty, and modern infrastructure.

The journey was accompanied by noted cartoonist and Cartoon Academy chairman Sudheer Nath, Kochi Water Metro Chief Operating Officer Sajan P John, Fleet Manager Pradeep Karthikeyan, KMRL Chief General Manager Shaji Janardhan, Senior Deputy General Manager (Public Relations and Social Media) K K Jayakumar, Manager Jaya Shankar, and other senior officials.

Johnson's visit once again highlights the Kochi Water Metro's growing international appeal as a sustainable, world-class urban transport system and a symbol of Kerala's innovative public infrastructure.