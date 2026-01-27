Idukki: District Congress Committee (DCC) president C P Mathew sustained head injuries after a clash erupted between Congress workers and the police during a march to the Idukki Taluk Office in connection with the Sabarimala gold smuggling case.

Congress leaders alleged that Mathew was injured after being assaulted by the police. During the scuffle, he reportedly fell into a roadside drain and was immediately shifted to the Idukki Medical College Hospital.

District UDF chairman Joy Vettikkuzhi warned that the police officer who led the assault would not continue in service if the UDF comes to power. Meanwhile, Congress workers launched protests demanding action against the police officials involved.

As part of the protest, Congress workers, led by MP Dean Kuriakose, blocked the State Highway at Cheruthoni in Idukki.