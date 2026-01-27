Key events in Kerala today: Vanitha Utsav mega shopping fair, Great Bombay Circus on Jan 27
Thiruvananthapuram
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Distribution of the Kerala Bhasha Institute's Vijnjanika Award by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4.30 pm.
- Press Club Hall: Pachalloor Sukumaran's death anniversary and award presentation to Ramesh Chennithala. Minister G R Anil, Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli at 11 am.
- Vettucaud Community Hall: Distribution of retirement benefits for fishermen at 5.30 pm.
- Press Club: Jacob K Samuel commemoration at 5.15 pm.
- Goethe-Zentrum D.9, Jawahar Nagar: Roopa Unnikrishnan's book release at 7 pm.
- Fine Arts College Gallery: Painting exhibition by Dr S S Santhosh Kumar at 10 am.
- Thycadu Bharath Bhavan: Contact Short Film Festival at 5 pm.
Kottayam
- Moolavattam SNDP Branch No. 1532: Consecration Anniversary Festival and Sree Narayana Convention. Desathalappoli procession starts from Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple – 6 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kaloor, Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium: Vanitha Utsav Mega Shopping Fair – 11 am
- Edappally, Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Vicharotsavam lecture by Justice Devan Ramachandran, as part of Republic Day celebrations – 6.30 pm
- TDM Hall: Bharatanatyam by Kalakshetra Karthika Narayanan, as part of BEam's monthly program in association with Ernakulam Karayogam – 6.30 pm
- Kadavanthra, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: The Indian Institute of Architects Premier League, organised by the Indian Institute of Architects Sports and Cultural Committee – 10 am
- Ernakulam, Producers Association Hall: Presentation of the Shafi Memorial Award to director Jithin K. Jose – 6.30 pm
- Kaloor, Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 3 pm, 7 pm
Kozhikode
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium, Mithai Theruvu (SM Street): Republic Day Special Khadi Rebate Sale at 10 am.
- Alakapuri Auditorium: Inauguration of 'Orma Cheppu', a gathering of retired employees from the Irrigation Department, at 10 am.
- Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement at 10.30 am.
- St Michael's School Auditorium: Distribution of the Paragon Valsan Memorial Trophy and awards by Sumesh Govind at 2 pm.
- Town Hall: Inauguration of the cultural conference for the Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers' Union's Silver Jubilee celebrations by District Panchayat President Milly Mohan Kottarathil at 3 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Hasyavedi's (Comedy Forum) program "Sadasyaranu Tharangal" (The Audience are the Stars) at 4.44 pm.
