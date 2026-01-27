Payyannur: A motorcycle belonging to expelled CPM leader V Kunhikrishnan's neighbour, who took part in an impromptu protest in support of the whistleblower, was set on fire at Vellur in Payyannur municipality late on Monday night.

The Pulsar motorcycle belongs to Prasannan, a medical representative, police said. When contacted, Kunhikrishnan said Prasannan depends on the vehicle for his livelihood.

According to Kunhikrishnan, soon after the CPM Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh announced his expulsion at a press conference on Monday evening, a small group of around 25 people took out a march in his support. “It was not an organised protest but a spontaneous expression of solidarity.

Television crews were waiting outside my house for my reaction after Ragesh's press conference. Seeing the media presence, they took out a small march. But even that expression of dissent was not tolerated,” he said. Kunhikrishnan said Prasannan’s house is about 150 metres from his own. The motorcycle, which was parked beside the house, was allegedly rolled to a nearby paddy field and set on fire, he said.

Kannur Rural Police Chief Anuj Paliwal, who visited the site, said the police have recorded the motorcycle owner's statement and launched an investigation. “We are examining CCTV footage. There are no cameras at the spot, but there are cameras on the main road, which we are checking to see if anyone approached the area from there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPM will hold a political explanation meeting in Payyannur on Tuesday evening in connection with the expulsion of V Kunhikrishnan, following his allegations of misappropriation of party funds.

The meeting will be held at 7 pm at the Sri Kurumba Auditorium, with branch and local committees under the Payyannur area committee expected to attend. State and district-level leaders will address the gathering. Following Kunhikrishnan’s expulsion, CPM workers had earlier staged a protest in front of his house, bursting firecrackers.

Kunhikrishnan, a CPM Kannur district committee member until his expulsion, has publicly accused party leaders of siphoning off funds raised for the family of a party worker allegedly killed by BJP-RSS workers, for the construction of the CPM’s Payyannur area committee office, and for the 2021 Assembly election campaign in the Payyannur constituency.

Payyannur MLA Madhusoodanan was involved with all three instances of fundraising. While the CPM has denied the allegations, it has not offered a point-by-point rebuttal backed by evidence to counter Kunhikrishnan’s claims.