Idukki: Police have registered a case against a woman accused of impersonating a bank officer and cheating people by collecting gold ornaments. The accused has been identified as Anusha Shaji (35), wife of Arun, a native of Kollakuzhi in Kumily Second Mile and currently residing at Kochanadu, Chatuppara, Adimali. She was traced to her sister’s house in Delhi and taken into police custody.

According to police, the alleged fraud began in 2019 after Anusha’s husband left abroad for employment. During this period, she reportedly told relatives and acquaintances that she had secured a job at the State Bank of India branch in Kothamangalam. Even after her husband returned to India, she continued to maintain the claim.

Police said Anusha would leave home every morning at a fixed time, pretending to go to work at the bank, and return in the evening, reinforcing the belief that she was employed there.

After gaining the confidence of close relatives and friends, she allegedly collected gold ornaments from them, promising higher interest rates by depositing the gold through the bank. Trusting her claims, several people handed over their gold ornaments. However, when some of them later demanded the return of the gold, Anusha reportedly went into hiding.

On December 21, Anusha left home claiming she had an interview related to a bank promotion and did not return. Though she informed her husband over the phone that she would return by the evening of December 22, her phone was later switched off.

A worried husband then approached the SBI branch in Kothamangalam, where bank authorities confirmed that Anusha had never been employed there. Following this, a missing person complaint was filed with the police.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Anusha had reached her sister’s residence in Delhi. She was brought to the Adimali police station on Wednesday and later produced before the court.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by one of her friends, a native of Allakutti Illickal, police have registered a case stating that 12 sovereigns of gold ornaments were handed over to Anusha and not returned. Police said they have received information that more people may have lost gold and that there are indications of money being lost through online fraud as well.

The case has been registered under bailable sections, and further investigation is under way.