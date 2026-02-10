Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday launched Rakshakavacham, a new accident insurance scheme aimed at providing financial security to private sector workers in the state. Calling it a major labour welfare initiative, the minister said the scheme would offer critical protection to workers and their families during times of crisis. Inaugurating the programme in Thiruvananthapuram, Sivankutty described private sector workers as the backbone of Kerala’s development and said the scheme would benefit lakhs of workers across the state.

Rakshakavacham, which translates to “shield of protection”, is a group personal accident insurance scheme implemented through the Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala (CHIAK) for workers employed in establishments registered under the Wage Security Scheme. CHIAK is the nodal agency for implementing public health insurance programmes in the state.

Under the scheme, the family of a worker who dies in an accident, whether at the workplace or elsewhere, will receive ₹5 lakh as immediate financial assistance. This amount will be provided in addition to benefits available under the Workmen’s Compensation Act.

Sivankutty said the government had earlier introduced the Wage Security Scheme to ensure timely payment of wages, which currently covers over 3.65 lakh establishments and more than 13 lakh workers. “Beyond wage security, there was a need to support families during unforeseen crises. That concern led to the conception of Rakshakavacham,” he said.

With an annual contribution of ₹150 per worker, the government aims to extend accident insurance cover to around 25 lakh private sector workers. An allocation of ₹30 lakh has been made for the scheme in the 2025–26 state budget.

The minister noted that accidents involving private sector workers often push families into debt and poverty, and said the scheme would offer meaningful relief and help them recover.

Registration will be carried out through CHIAK with the support of the Labour Department. In the event of a worker’s death, applications can be submitted to the district officer of the nodal agency along with the death certificate, FIR and legal heir certificate. Officials have been instructed to verify applications promptly and ensure speedy disbursal of assistance. Sivankutty also urged employers to enrol their workers under the scheme.