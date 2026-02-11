ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Kasaragod: Adhur Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old daily wage labourer for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy.

The accused, Sujith, a local resident had been working at the child’s house, said Station House Officer Inspector Vishnuprasad MV.

According to the complaint, Sujith came to the house, lured the boy away and later brought him back. The child subsequently complained of discomfort. When his parents examined him, they suspected assault and alerted the police.

Though the medical report is awaited, the police registered a case based on the parents’ complaint and arrested the accused. “The charges against him are grave,” the SHO said, adding that the accused appeared “socially withdrawn”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sujith was produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.