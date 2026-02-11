Kasaragod: Adhur Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old daily wage labourer for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy.

The accused, Sujith, a local resident had been working at the child’s house, said Station House Officer Inspector Vishnuprasad MV.

According to the complaint, Sujith came to the house, lured the boy away and later brought him back. The child subsequently complained of discomfort. When his parents examined him, they suspected assault and alerted the police.

Though the medical report is awaited, the police registered a case based on the parents’ complaint and arrested the accused. “The charges against him are grave,” the SHO said, adding that the accused appeared “socially withdrawn”.

Sujith was produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.