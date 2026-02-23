Key events in Kerala today: International Spice Conference, Painting exhibition mark Feb 23
Mail This Article
×
Kottayam
- Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery, Kottayam Public Library: 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr. Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi' watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Talk with Mayor, Inauguration of Corporation Adalat projects – 10.30 am.
- Kundannoor, Hotel Le Meridien: International Spice Conference organised by the All India Spices Exporters' Forum (AISEF) – 5 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Kathak Dance (by Deepa Kartha) – 6 pm.
- Pullepady, Institution of Engineers India (IEI) Bhavan: As part of Regional Language Day celebrations, a lecture on ‘The Chemistry of Nanomaterials’ by Dr N Manoj – 7 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kakodi Kottoopadam Vanashastha Temple Hall: Youth Leadership Training Program by Art of Living at 10 am
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirror) Exhibition and Sale at 10 am
- Regional Science Centre: Inauguration of National Science Week celebration at 10.30 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Auto Show at 11 am
- Vaidyuthi Bhavan Courtyard: Solidarity meeting organised by the KSEB Pensioners' Association at 1 pm
- Beach Aspin Courtyard: Eid gathering organised by Janam Charitable Trust, to be inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan at 6 pm
Ramadan Discourses
- Disha, Mathottam: Ramadan discourse organised by Vanitha Vedi (Women's Forum) – Topic: "The Spirit of Fasting" – Speaker: Safiya Ali at 10.30 am
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.