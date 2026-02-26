Kannur: A beat forest officer was injured in a leopard attack during a search operation at Palathumkadavu in Ayyankunnu panchayat of Iritty taluk on Wednesday evening. His colleagues fired a sound gun into the air to scare the animal away and rescue him. The 10-year-old male leopard was later found dead in a nearby thicket.

The injured officer, K Rahul, was pawed by the leopard and sustained a deep nail injury on his left arm. He remains under observation at Kannur District Hospital, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near the Barapole riverside stretch of KSEB's solar project area. Praveen and Dhanesh, employees of the KSEB solar division who had arrived to take meter readings, first spotted the leopard. Frightened, they ran and climbed onto a solar panel structure and alerted authorities.

Residents led by panchayat member Mary Reji, along with a forest department team comprising Iritty Section Forest Officer Sunil Kumar and beat forest officers K Rahul, Amal and Sarika, reached the spot.

On being informed that the leopard had moved into a nearby overgrown patch, the forest team began a search. During the search operation, the animal attacked Rahul. The team immediately fired the 12-bore pump-action gun into the air. The loud sound drove the leopard away and enabled them to pull the officer to safety.

Rahul was first taken to a hospital in Iritty for primary treatment and later shifted to Kannur District Hospital.

In the subsequent search, the leopard was found dead. A team led by Kottiyoor Ranger T Nidhin Raj, Aralam Rapid Response Team (RRT) veterinary surgeon Dr Ilyas Ravuther and Tholambra Section Forester C K Mahesh conducted a detailed examination.

The animal had a deep wound on its left forepaw and a swollen, ball-like injury on its left hind leg. The DFO said the injuries had severely restricted its movement. It may have resulted from infighting, though the exact cause is not known.

"The injury had been left unattended and had aggravated over time. It began affecting internal organs, including the lungs," the DFO said. Because of the pain and weakness, the leopard was unable to hunt normally, he said.

The autopsy, conducted at the Aralam RRT headquarters hospital on Thursday, found that the animal had been surviving on frogs and rats, said the officer. It was severely weakened by both injury and lack of food.

Despite noticing human movement, the leopard could not move out of the bushes, the DFO said, attributing it to restricted mobility and exhaustion.