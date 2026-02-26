Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has sanctioned an additional ₹73.50 crore to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as monthly support for pension distribution, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Thursday.

With the latest release, the total government assistance to KSRTC in the current financial year has reached ₹1,399 crore. Of this, ₹879 crore was earmarked for pension payments, while ₹520 crore was provided as special assistance.

The State Budget had set aside ₹900 crore for the corporation this year. However, an additional ₹499 crore has been provided over and above the budget allocation, the minister noted.

Balagopal also highlighted that KSRTC received ₹8,619 crore in government support during the tenure of the second Pinarayi government, compared to ₹5,002 crore during the first Pinarayi government. Together, the two administrations have extended ₹13,621 crore in assistance to the corporation.

In contrast, the previous UDF government had provided ₹1,467 crore to KSRTC over its five-year term, the minister added.

