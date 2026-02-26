Thrissur: A 26-year-old man was seriously injured after he was lifted and thrown by an elephant during a temple festival at the Annamnada Mahadeva Temple in Thrissur on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9 am during the Valiyavilakku festival, while preparations were underway for the sheeveli procession. The injured has been identified as Vivek, a native of Erayamkudi in Mambra and a resident of Thuranelloor Mana.

According to eyewitnesses, the elephant, Akkikkavu Karthikeyan, became agitated while decorative ornaments were being handed up. It suddenly lifted Vivek with its trunk and hurled him to the ground.

Vivek sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Angamaly for treatment. His condition is reported to be serious.

The incident took place just before the commencement of the Panchari Melam led by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar. Following the accident, festival rituals at the temple were temporarily suspended.

The elephant has been restrained within the temple premises. Upon receiving information, Mala police reached the spot and initiated security measures. The elephant squad also arrived and began steps to safely move the animal out of the temple grounds.

A large number of devotees had gathered at the temple on Thursday, which marks the important Valiyavilakku day of the festival.