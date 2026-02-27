Sreekandapuram: As part of Swachh Survekshan 2025–2026, Sreekandapuram Municipality organised a Swap Fair at the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre, located at Chempanthotty.

The event was inaugurated by Municipal Secretary T V Narayanan and Health Standing Committee Chairman P Noorudheen, who formally handed over materials to the Haritha Karma Sena secretary.Councillor Varghese Nediyakalayil presided over the function.

Councillors N Pramod, Golda Mathew, Smitha Mathew, Mini Joseph, A K Priya, Municipal Health Inspector V Premarajan, and P V Satheesh also addressed the gathering. Public Health Inspectors K Jisha, M V Archana and B V Aneeshya Mol led the programme.

Residents and institutions can deposit usable household items at the RRR Centre, from where those in need may collect required items free of cost.

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena, sanitation workers, municipal health staff and residents of Chempanthotty ward participated in the event.