Kovalam: The first phase of the revival of Vellayani lake, that is the only freshwater lake in the district and the source of multiple drinking water projects, is underway. The authorities said that the water flow has been reinstated and the capacity of the lake is already increased.

However, the delay in taking over the private land that is filled with water is causing trouble for the project. The officials noted that removing water hyacinth completely from the lake where the first phase of revival is being conducted is an advantage. They assume that the capacity of the lake may have increased in places where the mud has been removed. Meanwhile, the authorities are waiting for the report after completing the hydrographic survey.

The dredging would resume once this report is submitted. The revival project has been planned in three phases with a budget of ₹96.5 crore. Meanwhile, the first phase is overseen by the minor irrigation department by spending ₹ 64 crore. The building of the rock wall at three metres high and 6500 metres long in the Palappoor bund area is progressing.

The depth of the lake would further be increased by removing 15 mcube of mud. Fencing would be constructed using geo-synthetic material in 1000 metre in the lake that shares boundary with the college of agriculture. Besides, a bicycle track too would be constructed at an appropriate spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concerned authorities stated that the revenue department should take over the private lands that are filled with water to conduct the revival works properly. When this is delayed, the revival could be conducted only in the area that comes under government.