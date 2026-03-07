Thiruvananthapuram: The Puthuyuga Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan will conclude at Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The yatra began in Kasaragod on February 6. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the closing ceremony.

During the 25-day journey, the yatra witnessed a total of 121 public meetings held across the state. The UDF also released several policy documents prepared through conclaves organised as part of the campaign. The policy document from the Health Conclave was unveiled in Kozhikode, while the Higher Education Conclave document was released in Thrissur. In addition, a dialogue programme titled 'Samvadikkam Puthuyugathinayi' was conducted at 14 locations.

Satheesan had framed the yatra as a future-looking political campaign rather than a routine exercise in government criticism. According to the UDF, the initiative focused on engaging with ordinary people facing everyday challenges rather than interacting with prominent public figures.