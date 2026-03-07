Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP and Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day trip to Kerala, visited the Sivagiri Mutt at Varkala here on Saturday. Swami Sathchidanda, president of the ashram founded by sage and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, and its other office bearers greeted the MP with a big saffron-coloured garland.

Thereafter, he visited various parts of the Mutt associated with Narayana Guru and also paid obeisance at the guru's 'samadhi'.

"Paid my respects at Sivagiri Mutt, a sacred place inspired by the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru - whose timeless message of truth, equality and compassion continues to illuminate our path forward," Rahul said in a Facebook post after his visit.

On Friday, he attended an event in Kollam commemorating the centenary of a meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru.

Gandhi was accompanied by various party leaders, including Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and MLAs P C Vishnunadh and Chandy Oommen.