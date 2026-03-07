Viyyur: First-time visitors to Field Nagar housing colony at Viyyur in Thrissur will now find it easy to reach the houses or plots they are heading to, thanks to the high-tech signboards installed by the residents’ association of the area. The signboards will indicate the route to the destination utilizing 5G digital technology.

On scanning the QR code displayed on the signboards, the colour-code map of the housing colony will appear on the mobile phones of the visitors, who can then reach their destinations without seeking directions from strangers.

“We have now initiated efforts to display another QR code on the signboards which provides details regarding the names of residents and house numbers,” said an office-bearer of the residents’ association.

There are around 200 plots and 100 houses in Field Nagar. First-time visitors to the residential area were having a very difficult time tracing houses and even seeking directions from the local people did not always help.