8 JeM, HM militants killed in separate gunfights in Kashmir

Srinagar: Eight terrorists were killed in Kashmir in two separate gunfights during the last 24 hours. Three terrorists were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district while five others were killed in Shopian district.

One terrorist was killed on Thursday in an encounter with the security forces in Meej village of Awantipora area, following which two other terrorists had taken refuge inside a mosque in the village.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said, "Patience and professionalism worked. No use of firing or IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained the sanctity of the mosque. Both militants hiding inside the mosque have been neutralised."

The slain terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

In the other gunfight in Bandpawa village of Shopian district, four terrorists were killed on Friday and one on Thursday in encounter with the security forces. Police said they were a mixed group of both JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Security forces including the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and the central reserve police carried out the operations after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in Awantipora area of Pulwama and in Bandpawa village of Shopian district.

Reports said the security forces did not suffer any casualty during these operations.

"The Awantipora operation has ended while the Shopian operation is still going on," police said.

