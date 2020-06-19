{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

8 JeM, HM militants killed in separate gunfights in Kashmir

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
8 JeM, HM militants killed in separate gunfights in Kashmir
SHARE

Srinagar: Eight terrorists were killed in Kashmir in two separate gunfights during the last 24 hours. Three terrorists were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district while five others were killed in Shopian district.

One terrorist was killed on Thursday in an encounter with the security forces in Meej village of Awantipora area, following which two other terrorists had taken refuge inside a mosque in the village.
NATION
China possibly dammed river, cut trail into valley before clash with India, satellite images suggest

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said, "Patience and professionalism worked. No use of firing or IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained the sanctity of the mosque. Both militants hiding inside the mosque have been neutralised."

The slain terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

In the other gunfight in Bandpawa village of Shopian district, four terrorists were killed on Friday and one on Thursday in encounter with the security forces. Police said they were a mixed group of both JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Security forces including the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and the central reserve police carried out the operations after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in Awantipora area of Pulwama and in Bandpawa village of Shopian district.

Reports said the security forces did not suffer any casualty during these operations.

"The Awantipora operation has ended while the Shopian operation is still going on," police said.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES