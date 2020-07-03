Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 71

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early this morning. She was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after complaining of difficulty in breathing. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema.

The mandatory Covid-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

"She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2:30 am at the hospital," Ms Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told news agency PTI.

Tributes for the veteran choreographer are pouring in from all quarters.

Saroj Khan, who has won three National Awards for Best Choreography for her work in Devdas, Jab We Met and the 2007 Tamil film Shringaram, is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs.

In a career spanning over four decades, she has choreographed some of the most popular Bollywood tracks such as Ye Ishq Haaye featuring Kareena Kapoor from the 2007 film Jab We Met, Ek Do Teen featuring Madhuri Dixit from Tezaab, Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan.

She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar''s production "Kalank" in 2019.