Modi crosses 60 million followers on Twitter, now third most-followed political leader

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's followers on Twitter have risen to six crore (60 million), with the BJP saying he continues to be the most followed Indian on the microblogging site.

With this feat, the Prime Minister has now become the most followed Indian account on the website, as well as the third-most followed political leader on Twitter after Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Former US President Barack Obama has 120 million followers on Twitter and is not only the most followed political leader on the website but also the most-followed account ever. Current US President Donald Trump, with 83 million followers, is the second-most followed political leader on Twitter.

Modi is known for reaching out to the masses through social media. He uses Twitter extensively to share important information with the people. Most of his addresses are beamed live on his personal Twitter handle.

Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, is following 2,354 accounts, according to his handle @narendramodi.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had five crore followers.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for crossing 60 million Followers on Twitter! Thank you for your love and support," the BJP tweeted.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for crossing 60 Million Followers on Twitter!



Thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/9yCszTO42J — BJP (@BJP4India) July 19, 2020

It said Modi "continues to be the most followed Indian on the microblogging site".

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office has 3.7 crore followers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined Twitter in April 2015, has over 1.5 crore followers.

Gandhi follows 267 accounts on Twitter, according to his handle. Modi has over 4.5 crore followers on Instagram.