{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Army jawan killed in Pak firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Army jawan killed in Pak firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
SHARE

Jammu: An Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector.

"Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire," the spokesperson said.

In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and he later succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the spokesperson said.

He said that the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Pakistan has been firing and shelling forward areas along the LoC one to two times a day in several sectors for almost the past one month.

A Hamirpur district official said Kumar, 25, was supposed to get married in November.

He was posted in the 14th Punjab regiment in 2016 and his father worked as a halwai in Amritsar.

District officials said that he would be cremated with full honours.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES