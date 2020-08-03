Digvijaya Singh asks Modi to defer August 5 Ram temple ceremony over 'inauspicious' time

Bhopal: Describing the ongoing period as being "inauspicious" for starting any good work, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the August 5 ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister cited a long list of ministers and politicians who have been infected by COVID-19 and said a Hindu seer he has spoken to also agreed about the current time being "inauspicious for doing any good work (shubh karya) as per Hindu Sanatan traditions".

The 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Modi is expected to attend the event.

Singh cited developments like Union home minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and B S Yediyurappa respectively, MP BJP president VD Sharma, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and priests of Ram Temple testing COVID-19 positive and death of UP minister Kamla Rani Varun due to coronavirus to back his "inauspicious" period claim.

The same was also pointed out by Shankaracharya of Dwarka-Sharda Peeth, Jagat Guru Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj, by referring to astrology when I asked him about the proposed Ram Temples ground-breaking ceremony being scheduled on August 5, which falls in the month of Bhado (as per Hindu calendar) Singh told reporters at his residence here.

"This means that Modiji is above the Hindu beliefs of thousands of years. Is this Hindutava?" the former chief minister asked.

The Rajya Sabha MP maintained he is not opposed to the 'bhoomi pujan' event in Ayodhya, but only to its timing.

Therefore, I request the Prime Minister with folded hands that let the chaturmaas (inauspicious period) get over. Let the Gods awake for the auspicious work, then do the shilanyas (ground-breaking ceremony). You do it yourself.

"We are not saying that you should not do it. BJPs Subramanian Swamy has also objected to it, then why Modiji is doing it, but we dont want to get into it, Singh said.

The Congress veteran said long-held traditions and culture should not be ignored.

It appears that this 'mahurat' (auspicious day) was decided as per the convenience of the Prime Minister. After struggle of thousands of years, the temple of Lord Ram where Ram Lalla is sitting will be constructed in Ayodhya.

"It was the wish of all people. But when there is a tradition and culture being followed by people here for long that for doing any good work, auspicious time is always considered, then why Modiji is deciding it. This is our objection, he said.

The veteran leader also alleged that quarantine rules related to COVID-19 are not being followed in case of Union ministers, but they are being strictly implemented for the common man.

As per COVID-19 protocols, the entire Union cabinet should have been quarantined as Shah, as the home minister, is always in close contact with the Prime Minister and other officials, Singh said.

