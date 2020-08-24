{{head.currentUpdate}}

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains same

New Delhi: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Monday and he continues to be in a deep coma, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support, they said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10.

"The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said in a statement.

He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19  at the time of his admission. He later developed a respiratory infection.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

