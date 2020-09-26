Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash are being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Deepika Padukone was issued summons along with Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who will also be questioned on Saturday.

Deepika arrived at the Evelyn Guest House at Apollo Bunder in Colaba, where the Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Investigation Team has set up base, around 9.50am.

There is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, where barricades have been put up. Media personnel have gathered in large numbers for coverage.

There were reports that Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her interrogation. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash was questioned by the team on Friday.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.

More actors to 'join the probe'

Two other Bollywood actresses - Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan - are also set to appear before the probe agency on Saturday. They will be questioned at the NCB office in Ballard Estate.

The NCB team also got important information about the case during the questioning of Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha, an official said.

"The actors' names had surfaced during the interrogation of some accused in the case," he said.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's names cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.

Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement on Friday. She was questioned for about four hours.

Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi was also questioned by the NCB on Friday.

The NCB began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

