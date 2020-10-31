{{head.currentUpdate}}

Tamil Nadu Agri Minister Doraikkannu battling COVID-19 is critical: hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu battling COVID-19 is critical: hospital
R Doraikkannu
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, battling COVID-19 pneumonia and on life support, is extremely critical, a hospital treating him said here on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Minister's health has "suffered a significant deterioration in vital functions. He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

The hospital had said on Monday that the Minister was being treated for severe COVID pneumonia and its complications and maintaining the functions of his vital organs was challenging, considering his multiple comorbidities.

A CT scan had showed 90 per cent lung involvement vis-a- vis the infection and he was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and ventilator.

Kauvery hospital had said days ago that Doraikkannu, who was admitted with severe breathlessness, tested positive for COVID-19.

On October 13, the minister experienced unease when he was on his way to attend the funeral of Davusayammal, Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother, who had died at the age of 93 at Salem.

Doraikkannu, who was travelling in his car, was rushed to the government medical college hospital in Villupuram and from there was shifted to Kauvery hospital the same day.

Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, had visited the hospital on October 25 to enquire about Doraikkannu's health.

