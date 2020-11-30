With 38k new Covid-19 cases, India's tally tops 94.3 lakhs

New Delhi: With 38,772 new coronavirus cases and 443 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 94,31,692 on Monday, as the fatality toll touched 1,37,139, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,46,952 active cases, whereas 8,84,76,00 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate stands at 93.81 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent, the Ministry said.

"India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500," it added.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 1,820,059 cases till date. There are 92,062 active cases and 47,071 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the Ministry, over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States and UT i.e. Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 62.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 62,670,153 and 1,458,360, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,374,162 and 266,838, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases.