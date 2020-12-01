Cyclone to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NCMC reviews situation in TN, Kerala, Lakshadweep

New Delhi: A cyclone is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the second time in a week, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by late Tuesday night, the IMD said.

It is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening or night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour gusting to 95 kmph, the IMD's Cyclone Warning Division said.

It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning. It would then move nearly west-southwest-wards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4thDecember, it said.

Last week a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state.

Heavy to very heavy rains likely

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Tuesday reviewed the situation evolving in Tamil, Kerala and Lakshadweep where heavy to very heavy rains are expected in view of a deep depression emerging along the coastline.

At a meeting held here, the NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, also took note of the advisory given to fishermen and deployment of rescue teams.

In view of the deep depression emerging along the southern coast of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the cabinet secretary chaired the NCMC meeting through video conferencing with the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the advisor Lakshadweep and secretaries of different ministries, an official statement said.

The director general of the India Meteorological Department informed that winds of different speed during the deep depression are likely to affect the coast of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep with heavy to very heavy rainfall between December 2 and 4.

He mentioned that as of now, it is likely to cause damage to crops and some essential services.

There should be complete suspension of fishing activities up to December 4, he told the meeting.

The chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Advisor, Lakshadweep briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and arrangements by District Disaster Management Committees in the districts concerned, warning to fishermen and deployment of rescue teams.

The Director General of the National Disaster Response Force informed the meeting that the necessary teams have been positioned in these areas and the remaining teams have been kept on stand-by across Tamil Nadu.

The secretaries from the ministries of Civil Aviation, Telecommunication, Power, Home, NDMA and the representative of Ministry of Defence also briefed the NCMC about their preparedness.

The cabinet secretary asked the state governments and central ministries to ensure that all necessary actions are taken to ensure that damage is minimum and necessary preparations are made to restore essential services at the earliest, the statement said.